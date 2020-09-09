SEMA report offers ADAS test program

The Specialty Equipment Manufacturers Association (SEMA) has released the first in a series of white papers designed to explain how advanced driver-assist systems (ADAS) function.

Designed to help manufacturers of performance equipment and accessories to “Customize with Confidence,” the inaugural report outlines the automotive aftermarket industry’s first active safety performance study and test program for Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking (P-AEB).

John Waraniak, vice president of vehicle technology at SEMA, said access to cross-industry resources will speed the development and adoption of ADAS compliance tools, practices and solutions in the automotive performance community.

“Understanding how ADAS technologies and sensors function is an integral component for Customizing with Confidence and the future of successful, complete and safe vehicle repairs and aftermarket modifications,” he said.

The white paper was produced by subject matter experts at SCA Performance, Transportation Research Center and asTech in collaboration with SEMA and the Equipment and Tool Institute (ETI).

The full series will give manufacturers information, tools, practices, procedures, and resources to help ensure that their products can be successfully integrated with the latest factory-installed Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) technologies.

Greg Potter, chief technology officer at ETI, said, the lack of a coordinated approach to modifying vehicles that takes ADAS into consideration is creating safety performance challenges across the industry and concerns for vehicle owners.

“Owners of vehicles that have ADAS technologies [on] their cars and trucks quickly become reliant on them for safety and convenience,” he said. “When a vehicle has parts replaced, is repaired after a collision, or modified and accessorized, owners expect these ADAS features to operate as designed to help keep them safe.”

The report points out that ADAS technologies pose new challenges to performance aftermarket companies because of the numerous cameras, ultrasonic, RADAR and LIDAR sensors, vehicle electronics, software and cybersecurity architectures currently onboard many of today’s vehicles.

“It’s imperative for repairers to have tools, procedures and methods to accurately calibrate and validate these systems prior to returning these vehicles to service,” Potter said.

The report can be downloaded at www.sema.org.