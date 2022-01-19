SEMA rebrands young executive group

The Specialty Equipment Market Association group dedicated to cultivating talent in the automotive aftermarket has been rebranded to the Future Leaders Network (FLN).

It explained changing the name from the Young Executive Network as a more accurate way to describe the network’s membership, which includes employees ranging from entry-level staff to managers, trade workers, executives and business owners. There are 1,142 members.

“The network supports talent and individuals who are aspiring to further their careers in the automotive aftermarket,” explained FLN chair Nick Caloroso. “The Future Leaders Network will continue to offer programs and resources that will help members advance their careers.”

More than half of its members didn’t fall into the category of being an executive, he observed. Furthermore, the term ‘young’ implied inexperience. The group will retain the age requirement of being under 40.

“Regardless of the individual’s role, each member is aspiring to become a more effective and productive leader in the industry,” Caloroso said.

The goal of the group is to grow and support individuals to become successful leaders, regardless of their actual job title or position, SEMA’s announcement noted.

Membership is open at no cost to all employees under 40 who work for a SEMA member company.