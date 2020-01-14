SEMA expands regional qualifiers for its ‘battle of the builders’ competition

SEMA has expanded its partnership with event producers across the country by increasing the number of scheduled qualifying events to 13 nationwide. Young builders (age 27 or younger at the time of the 2020 SEMA Show) will have additional opportunities to participate in a regional event for an opportunity to win an all-expense-paid trip to the 2020 SEMA Show held in Las Vegas.

Industry professionals whom themselves have previously participated in the SEMA Battle of the Builders competition will select one winner from each of the events to advance to the 2020 SEMA Show, taking place November 3-6 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. All eligible runner-up candidates will have the opportunity to take part in an online fan vote in which the Young Gun with the most votes will take the final spot in the Battle of the Builders Young Guns competition.

“We continue to see an increasing level of craftsmanship, ingenuity and dedication from the young builders competing at these regional events,” said Ira Gabriel, SEMA VP of Marketing, PR and Communications. “It is so rewarding to see these Young Guns recognized for their abilities, and the opportunities that this competition can open up for them are huge.”

Since 2014, the SEMA Battle of the Builders competition has served as the automotive industry’s premier vehicle competition. Open exclusively to builders with vehicles on display at the SEMA Show, the contest expanded in 2017 to include a Young Guns regional competition that gave rising young builders an opportunity to participate. SEMA continues to look for young builders who demonstrate extreme talent, creativity and craftsmanship in modifying cars, trucks and SUVs.

The four finalists of this year’s Battle of the Builders competition will be highlighted along with other featured builders in a new TV special, SEMA: Battle of the Builders, scheduled to debut on A&E Networks’ FYI and HISTORY’s DRIVE block on Jan. 26.

The SEMA Show is a trade show produced by the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), a nonprofit trade association founded in 1963.

