Schaeffler unveils new timing kits

Schaeffler announced the expansion of its lineup of automotive engine timing kits and components for customers in the United States and Canada with new INA Timing Chain Kits.

The automotive aftermarket division of global automotive and industrial supplier’s engine timing product portfolio now covers more than 95 per cent of all American, Asian and European vehicles currently on the road in Canada and the United States. The company said it’s one of the most complete coverages of any supplier in the industry.

The new product was showcased at the 2021 Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) in Las Vegas.

“As the only original equipment supplier of automotive engine timing kits and components to offer a full coverage program to the aftermarket in the U.S. and Canada, our customers know that when you want OE quality, you want Schaeffler,” said Mike Cargill, category manager – product management of automotive aftermarket Americas north at Schaeffler.

Available in chain drive and belt drive versions, Schaeffler’s INA Engine Kits for automotive timing drive systems contain all the components needed for a complete, quick and easy repair: chains/belts, tensioners, gears and gearsets, guide rails, fasteners and VCT components. All kits also include the company’s proprietary “Chain Protect” chain additive.