The Automotive Aftermarket division of global automotive and industrial supplier Schaeffler is launching a series of new electronic learning (eLearning) online training courses that were produced by the technical experts from the company’s LuK and FAG product brands.

Presented in a sequence of engaging and informative tutorial sessions, each of which can be completed in 10-15 minutes, the newly released courses include the

six-module “LuK Drivetrain Program” as well as the four-module, intermediatelevel training “FAG Premium Bearings and Seals.”

“At Schaeffler Automotive Aftermarket, our mission is to offer the finest OEMquality repair solutions to our customers and retail partners,” said Eric

Steinbecher, president, Automotive Aftermarket Americas. “To that end, we are focused on providing not only a lineup of industry-leading products – such as our

LuK clutches and FAG wheel bearings and seals – but also the requisite technical know-how to help ensure the repair job is done right. These new eLearning

courses from LuK and FAG are an integral part of this strategy,” said Steinbecher.

Drawing upon LuK’s decades of experience as one of the world’s leading manufacturers of original-equipment and aftermarket clutches, the “LuK Drivetrain Program” eLearning course provides an overview of the operating principles and failure modes for clutches used in manual transmission-equipped

vehicles.

The course is divided into the following six modules:

Clutch components and their function

Clutch failure mode “No Release”

Clutch failure mode “Noise”

Clutch failure mode “Chatter”

Clutch failure mode “Slipping”

Clutch failure mode “Soft/Hard Pedal”

Backed by a history that stretches almost 140 years to the seminal invention of the ball grinding machine by founder company Friedrich Fischer – which helped

lay the foundation for the entire modern bearing industry – the “FAG Premium Bearings and Seals” eLearning course delves into FAG’s comprehensive portfolio

of bearings and seals for automotive applications, along with a discussion of wheel bearing design principles and failure modes.

The course is divided into the following four modules:

• Overview of FAG premium bearings and seals

• Design, function and lubrication of FAG wheel bearings

• Failure identification and diagnosis of FAG wheel bearings

• Overview and diagnosis of FAG seals for automotive applications

Intended for automotive aftermarket parts retailers and automotive repair technicians, the new eLearning training courses from Schaeffler Automotive

Aftermarket will help industry professionals sell and install LuK and FAG products with confidence.

The “LuK Drivetrain Program” eLearning course is available here , while the “FAG Premium Bearings and Seals” eLearning course can be accessed here.

.