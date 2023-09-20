Safety blitz finds problems with EV chargers

The Electrical Safety Authority is placing a watchful eye on electric vehicle charging installations.

A safety blitz of charging installations found more than 400 incidents of working without a permit. These installations might not be to code or generally safe, putting users and buildings at risk, the agency in charge of electrical installation in Ontario warned.

So the group has launched a safety campaign focused on the importance of only using approved charging equipment.

How are consumers unsafely installing chargers? The ESA found extension cords running across sidewalks, chargers being mounted on trees and more. Improper installation could lead to an electrical fire. So the ESA wants to focus on awareness around EV charging safety.

“But people will do anything to try to get some electrons into their battery,” said James Fraser, general manager of the Electrical Safety Authority, in an episode of ASW Conversations. “And it’s both dangerous for them and their family. But it’s also something that’s just plain unsafe. And we want to make sure that people install these in a safe manner.”

“With more Ontarians using electric vehicles, prioritizing safe charging practices is critical,” said Steve Nelson, general manager of central region at the ESA. “By purchasing a certified charging system and having a Licensed Electrical Contractor with an ESA permit install it, Ontarians can contribute to a safer EV ecosystem.”

The group provided the following list to ensure installations are done safely: