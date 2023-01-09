RTV silicone brought to North America

Dana Incorporated has introduced its Victor Reinz Reinzosil room-temperature vulcanizing (RTV) silicone to North American customers.

The sealant is resistant to fluids, including mineral oils and synthetic oils, lubricants, gasoline, diesel oil, greases, water and detergents and is safe for all sensors.

It’s available in 70 mL tubes and works on use on two-dimensional flat surfaces where there is a sealing gap, such as gasket intersections and components originally sealed with RTV by the manufacturer, including intake manifolds, valve covers, and oil pans.