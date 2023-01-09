Rotary announces new line of AC diag, recharging equipment

Rotary, though its recently announced partnership with TEXA, announced the introduction of a new line of fully automatic air conditioning diagnostic and recharging equipment.

The new Rotary product line gives North American automotive service professionals a quick, efficient and cost-effective way to recover, recycle and recharge R134a and R1234yf refrigerant gases.

Three models will launch in the spring of 2023.

“These AC machines, coupled with Rotary’s unparalleled service and support network, are an absolute game-changer,” said Ian Wendler, vice president an general manager for Vehicle Service Group Americas, which includes Rotary. “We look forward to hitting the market this spring with a product that will increase the amount of workshops can perform – and revenue that can be obtained – as we head into the busy AC season.”