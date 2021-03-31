Rislone Hy-Per lube has a new look

For more than 50 years, millions of customers have relied on Hy-per Lube Oil Supplement to boost engine performance. While the petroleum-based formula is unchanged, this iconic product now wears Rislone Hy-per packaging.

Rislone Hy-per Lube Oil Supplement is an easy-to-use engine additive that’s formulated to restore horsepower and torque; reduce friction and wear; extend oil life; quiet noisy engines; and help engines run better and last longer. In short, it turns petroleum and synthetic oils into hyper-performance lubricants.

“Moving this legendary Hy-per Lube product under the Rislone brand umbrella expands our line of high-performance additives that use proven technology to provide hyper performance,” says Clay Parks, vice president of development for Rislone.

Rislone Hy-per Lube Oil Supplement (P/N HPL201C) improves oil and engine performance in five ways:

It creates a protective film on all internal engine parts, even if the engine hasn’t been running for long periods of time, to counter engine wear during start-up. It seals piston rings and valve guides to restore compression, which reduces oil consumption and exhaust smoke in high-mileage engines. In turn, this increase in performance also improves fuel economy. It significantly extends oil life with added protection that improves viscosity and prevents thermal breakdown. It reduces engine, gear box and manual transmission temperature through its reduced-foam formula, minimizing heat trapped in the oil that can lead to premature wear and equipment failure. It quiets drivetrain noise thanks to the extreme-pressure lubricant that enhances oil’s ability to cushion and absorb mechanical shock.

Rislone Hy-per Lube Oil Supplement uses a completely petroleum-based formula that will not void new car warranties and is compatible with all petroleum and synthetic oils, making it a multi-faceted product that any DIY customer can quickly grab off the shelf and add to their vehicle’s oil.