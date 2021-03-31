Rislone Hy-Per lube has a new look

For more than 50 years, millions of customers have relied on Hy-per Lube Oil Supplement to boost engine performance. While the petroleum-based formula is unchanged, this iconic product now wears Rislone Hy-per packaging.
Rislone Hy-per Lube Oil Supplement is an easy-to-use engine additive that’s formulated to restore horsepower and torque; reduce friction and wear; extend oil life; quiet noisy engines; and help engines run better and last longer. In short, it turns petroleum and synthetic oils into hyper-performance lubricants.
“Moving this legendary Hy-per Lube product under the Rislone brand umbrella expands our line of high-performance additives that use proven technology to provide hyper performance,” says Clay Parks, vice president of development for Rislone.
Rislone Hy-per Lube Oil Supplement (P/N HPL201C) improves oil and engine performance in five ways:
Rislone Hy-per Lube Oil Supplement uses a completely petroleum-based formula that will not void new car warranties and is compatible with all petroleum and synthetic oils, making it a multi-faceted product that any DIY customer can quickly grab off the shelf and add to their vehicle’s oil.
