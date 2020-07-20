Revamped Dana Aftermarket website designed for customers

Dana Incorporated says it designed its industry-leading e-commerce platform and global catalogue, DanaAftermarket.com, to meet its aftermarket customers’ parts information and ordering needs.

“At Dana, we understand that our customers need ready access to detailed product information when it is convenient for them,” said Dan Griffin, senior director, aftermarket and digital solutions for Dana. “We developed DanaAftermarket.com so they have around-the-clock access to a robust library of technical information and state-of-the-art images.”

He said customers can examine products before reviewing inventory levels or placing an order.

“DanaAftermarket.com has quickly become a valuable resource for our customers worldwide,” he said. “In fact, we have seen a 10 percent increase in page views so far this year, and a more than 30 percent increase in new customer sign-ups in the last three months.”

Visitors to DanaAftermarket.com can learn about Spicer, Spicer Select, Victor Reinz, GWB, Albarus, Brevini, Glaser, and Spicer TorqueHub parts, and view global inventory levels.

The site features an intelligent global search bar to find automotive, commercial vehicle and off-highway applications, as well as the ability to search by vehicle make and model. Also available are high-resolution and exploded product views, technical descriptions and product specifications, and associated literature and videos that provide more in-depth product attribute information.

By logging in to DanaAftermarket.com, customers can easily place orders and monitor them in real time, dramatically decreasing the time spent tracking and receiving orders. Because this comprehensive e-commerce platform is fully integrated with delivery services, they can continue to monitor the status of their orders in real time through arrival at their selected destinations.

