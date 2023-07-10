Reinzosil adds new sizes

Dana Incorporated announced it has added two new sizes of its Victor Reinz Reinzosil room-temperature vulcanizing (RTV) silicone. In addition to the 70 mm tubes, Reinzosil sealant is now also offered in 20 mm cans and 310 mm cartridge tubes for larger jobs.

The sealant is resistant to fluids, including mineral oils and synthetic oils, lubricants, gasoline, diesel oil, greases, water and detergents and is safe for all sensors. It is ideal for use on two-dimensional flat surfaces where there is a sealing gap, such as gasket intersections and components originally sealed with RTV by the manufacturer, including intake manifolds, valve covers, and oil pans.

“Now available in three sizes, this RTV silicone solution helps streamline ordering and reduce on-hand inventory, saving both time and money,” said Bill Nunnery, senior director of sales and marketing of global aftermarket for Dana.