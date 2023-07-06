Read the June issue of CARS!

The June 2023 issue of CARS magazine has arrived. Inside, you’ll find out what jobbers have to say about the way shops run their businesses and get expert insights on industry issues.

The Annual Jobber Survey went out to jobbers to get their views on issues they see happening in shops today, what challenges they’re facing and ways they are improving how they serve you, their customer.

Joe Flammer explores curb appeal and why it’s so important for your shop to look good on the outside and be consistent across all your marketing materials.

Greg Aguilera looks at what a modern shop needs to invest in these days and the key tools to keep your business at the forefront of customer vehicle demands.

Alysa Beech drops some coaching wisdom on how you can best serve both your Millennial and Baby Boomer clients, despite their differing needs.

Bruce Eccles takes a turn to talk about how much things have changed with client communication, but it still comes down to the personal touches and relationship-building.

Our On The Road features take you to the AIA National Conference and the opening of the combined Worldpac and Carquest distribution centre.

And you’ll find out usual departments like Letters, News, EyeSpy, Class Act and By the Numbers.

Be sure to check out the back for a fun cartoon – a new section we’re now featuring.

And Adam Malik shares some insights on the survey in his editorial.

Check out the latest issue of CARS here!