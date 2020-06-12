Q1 retail sales figures tell the story of Covid-19

Retail sales at automotive parts, accessories, and tire stores fell 4.2% in the first quarter of 2020, according to DesRosiers Automotive Consultants.

The 10.4% drop in business in March was mitigated by positive sales numbers in January and February.

Overall, however, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic was relatively mild on auto part sales, compared to the impact on the sale of new and used vehicles.

According to consultants at DesRosiers, used car dealerships took the biggest hit in Q1, with retail sales falling 11.5% thanks to a 33.9% decline in March.

Retail sales at new car dealers started strong in January and February with increases of 4.7% and 7.1%. March brought about a 35.0% decrease with total sales falling from $11.19 billion to $7.28, resulting in a first quarter decline of 10.4% for 2020.

Retail sales at gasoline stations fell 4.8% in the first quarter with a 23.3% March decrease wiping away increases in January and February.

www.desrosiers.ca