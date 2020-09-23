PurePower names new director of R&D

PurePower Technologies (PPT) has named Jon Huckaby as engineering director of research and development.

The maker of diesel fuel injectors and turbochargers said Huckaby will be a key member of the PurePower leadership team, with responsibility for leading OE and remanufacturing design, development and validation testing activities.

Huckaby will report directly to managing director Greg Butler.

“Jon’s leadership experience along with his deep understanding of complex engine component development will bring great value in the delivery of technologies that address customer requirements for performance and efficiency,” said Butler. “Jon’s expertise and perspective will serve our customers well and will help drive new innovations in PurePower’s current and future products.”

Huckaby has held progressive leadership positions for over 15 years related to the design, development and validation of complex engine and exhaust components for companies such as ArvinMeritor (Faurecia), Cummins Engine Company and Baker Hughes GE. Huckaby joins PurePower after spending the last four years at Cooper Machinery Services in Houston, Texas, where he was senior engineering manager.

PurePower Technologies, Inc., a Stanadyne LLC company, is a leader in the engineering and remanufacturing of diesel fuel injectors and turbochargers for OEMs and the aftermarket. Headquartered in Columbia, SC, the company is an authority for all precision fuel, air-management and after-treatment systems for light-, medium- and heavy-duty diesel engines, having produced more than 30 million precision diesel fuel injectors since 1999.

www.purepowertechnologies.com