Wiper display

Continental has released a new floor display as part of its ClearContact Premium Beam Wiper Blade program. Designed to deliver maximum application coverage with minimal inventory, the free display (CC901) comes with a total of 70 front wiper blades – five each of 14 SKUs in the ClearContact Premium Beam Wiper Blade line. It also includes a printed application guide and a colorful countermat.

The new ClearContact floor display is ideal for automotive service facilities, tire stores, and quick lubes. It is very compact at 18” L X 18” W X 63.5” H and requires a minimal footprint on the shop floor, showroom, or customer lounge. The display carries all of the program’s 14 front windshield part numbers, which can fit over 94% of applications on passenger cars and light trucks on the road today. Overall program coverage exceeds 258M VIO in the United States and Canada.

According to Jeff Ross, Continental product management supervisor, “This new display is the key sales component of our ClearContact program. The graphics heavily promote the full weight and selling power of the Continental brand, while the product mix delivers an impressive level of coverage that gives every shop the capability to quickly and easily fit nearly every vehicle that comes in for service.”

Continental’s new ClearContact premium beam windshield wiper blades program is designed specifically for professional technicians. It features quick and easy OE fit and trouble free inventory. ClearContact wiper blades do not require any adapters and come fitted with the right connection needed for fast and easy one-step installation.

Available for both front and rear wiper applications, ClearContact front blades feature an all beam design and are available in 14 part numbers covering lengths from 15 to 28 inches. The rear wipers are offered with 19 part numbers in lengths from 10 to 16 inches.

www.continental-aftermarket.com