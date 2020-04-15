NTN has added Pre-Adjusted Commercial Vehicle Wheel-End Kits to its heavy duty product line. Combining the precision-engineered tapered roller bearing sets from Bower Bearings with a precisely-machined cone spacer, these wheel-end kits provide solutions for the heavy duty truck industry’s most popular wheel-end applications.

Bower’s Pre-Adjusted Commercial Vehicle Wheel-End Kits use a precision engineered, high-strength alloy steel spacer to achieve the proper amount of endplay on the two included sets of precision tapered roller bearings. This kit allows a technician to use the OE installation procedure for easily repeatable, consistent and accurate installation without the need for time-consuming, manual adjustment of bearing endplay.

“We have listened to the demand from our heavy duty customers, and we are proud to provide them a solution to a common maintenance issue faced by heavy duty fleets,” said Matt Gorski, manager of product management for NTN’s Automotive Aftermarket, “Eliminating the need for manual adjustment of wheel bearing endplay reduces installation time and margin for error, resulting in maximized uptime.”

Bower Pre-Adjusted Commercial Vehicle Wheel-End Kits are designed to facilitate the use of OE installation procedures for easily repeatable, consistent and accurate installation without the need for manual adjustment of bearing endplay. Eliminating manual adjustment saves time and reduces the margin for installation error.

www.ntnamericas.com