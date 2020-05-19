NTN, the parent company of BCA Bearings, has announced the release of 13 new product SKUs. The new products are part of BCA’s wheel end bearing assemblies and bearings product offerings and provide later model import to the line.

“We are thrilled to be able to add these parts and the late model import coverage they provide to our product offering,” said Matt Gorski, manager of product management. “As we continue to expand our line, it is imperative that we be able to offer first-to-market products such as these if we are going to continue to uphold our commitment to our customers of providing them with the high-quality parts they need as soon as they become available.”

BCA Bearings, powered by NTN, offers a full line of wheel hub assemblies, seals, and loose bearings.

www.BCABearings.com