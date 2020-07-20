Water pump

From the company that engineers Carter Fuel Pumps — now introduces a full line of water pumps that set a new standard in the aftermarket. Carter Water Pumps are engineered to move fluid efficiently and reliably to meet the rapidly changing technologies and high temperature environments of today’s engines.

“Our in-house engineering, manufacturing and testing capabilities produce these best-in-class pumps to meet our customer’s exact specifications,” said Kevin O’Dowd, SVP of global marketing, Trico Group. “Simply put, our water pumps are engineered with better quality components for better performance.”

Pioneered with the service professional in mind, Carter’s exclusive selection of patent pending Premium Rapid Fit Water Pumps feature pre-mounted components including; gaskets and mounting bolts to deliver time-saving installation. Protective packaging ensures all components are in place and ready for installation when the pump is removed from the box.

Carter’s full line of water pumps are always new, never re-manufactured, 100% factory tested and approved to meet or exceed OE fit, form and function. The line covers 95% of domestic and import vehicles in operation and offers a limited lifetime warranty to provide added peace of mind.

www.trico-group.com