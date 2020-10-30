Variable compression tester

Description

Robinair’s new electronic variable compressor tester, the EVDC100, works by varying voltage supplied to the refrigerant control valve on the compressor to verify valve function, mimicking a properly functioning compressor valve for a quick and accurate diagnosis.

It’s designed to work with multiple variable displacement compressors from suppliers like Denso and Valeo, used on a wide range of vehicles from OEMs including Ford, GM, Chrysler and Toyota.

Powered by the vehicle’s battery and eliminating the need for technicians to purchase separate batteries, the tester’s connector adapters work on both old and newer style compressors and include heavy-duty battery clips. It also includes a long six-foot wiring harness.

