USB battery

Milwaukee Tool will launch a new RedLithium USB 3.0Ah Battery which will deliver up to 20% more capacity to Milwaukee’s USB Rechargeable solutions.

RedLithium USB provides users rechargeable convenience and performance where maintaining a compact size is critical, and eliminates the downtime associated with other rechargeable solutions due to slow charge speed or integrated batteries. Capable of being charged either in the product or in a separate charger, and with a 3X faster charge time, users can get back to work more quickly. RedLithium USB eliminates the dependency on disposable batteries in applications that require extended use.

With more capacity, users of the new RedLithium USB 3.0Ah Battery will experience longer run-time and more power for performance in every Milwaukee USB Rechargeable solution, including:

USB Rechargeable 700L Flashlight

USB Rechargeable Low-Profile Headlamp

USB Rechargeable Pivoting Flashlight

USB Rechargeable ROVER Pivoting Flood Light

USB Rechargeable Hard Hat Headlamp

USB Rechargeable ROVER Pocket Flood Light

USB Rechargeable BEACON Hard Hat Light

USB Rechargeable Heated Gloves

