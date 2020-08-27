Hunter has released its fourth-generation Revolution WalkAway Tire Changer, the TCRH.

The latest model brings many new features to the Revolution tire changer, including HunterNet connectivity, a Walkaway savings odometer, new clamping spindles and press arms systems, and the latest Revolution software – 1.8.

HunterNet connected Revolutions with wired internet connections will soon be able to take advantage of exciting opportunities, such as tracking and reporting usage data, populating trend reports and logging individual tire changes including before and after photos.

Since its release, The Revolution tire changer has won many prestigious awards. In 2014, it was named a Motor Magazine Top 20 Tool, Undercar Digest Top 10 Tool, and selected as a PTEN Innovation and People’s Choice Awardee. In 2017, Hunter’s Revolution was recognized as a 2018 Global Media award winner at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas. Most recently, the Revolution tire changer with WalkAway capability was selected to win a Golden Trophy within the Tyres Equipment and Wheel Services category by Equip Auto International Grands Prix for Automotive Innovation 2019.

