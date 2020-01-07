Permatex now offers its innovative Permatex High Strength Removable Orange Threadlocker in a new range of application sizes and a new drip-free Gel formulation. Permatex Orange Threadlocker, the newest addition to the industry leading Permatex Threadlocker family, has been specially developed to deliver the holding power of a high strength red threadlocker with the easy removability of a medium strength blue threadlocker.

The new gel formulation makes application easier and helps ensure that Permatex Orange Threadlocker Gel is applied with precision and stays on the fastener throughout the assembly procedure. The Permatex Gel Squeeze applicator creates less mess and waste by allowing technicians and DIYers to put the right amount of threadlocker material exactly where they want it, even in overhead, vertical, and hard-to-reach applications. Permatex Orange Threadlocker Gel is offered in two sizes, a 5g and a 35g Gel SqueezeTM applicator.

Permatex High Strength Removable Orange Threadlocker is now available in a wide range of convenient sizes and applicators, including: 6ml, 10ml bottle, and a 36ml squeeze tube.

Unlike Red Threadlocker, Permatex High Strength Removable Orange Threadlocker does not require heat for removal, making it easier to disassemble the parts with hand tools, if required. The new threadlocker can also be used on applications that come in contact with plastic without risk of damage during disassembly. High Strength Removable Orange Threadlocker has three times the strength of Blue Threadlocker and is ideal for high vibration applications, ensuring that pieces will not loosen or back out over time.

Both formulations of Permatex High Strength Removable Orange Threadlocker is suitable for use with a wide range of fasteners including case half bolts, triple tree fasteners, flywheel bolts, stator bolts, axle nuts, and transmission mounting bolts. It also offers multiple indoor and outdoor uses such as power tools, lawn and garden tools, dirt bikes, manufacturing machinery, and heavy-duty construction equipment.

www.permatex.com