Thin LED Module

Superior Signals, Inc. (SSI) has released the TLP6 and TLP12 LED modules — described as “a big punch of light in a small package.”

The major selling point of these modules is their ultra-thin profile, coming in at less than 11cm thick. These small, surface-mount LED modules come in two sizes, the TLP6 series which has six LEDs and is less than four inches long, while the TLP12 has 12 LEDs and measures less than five inches long. Both units feature 21 flash patterns and are sealed against dust and moisture while their SAE Class I certification means that they can be used on emergency response vehicles.

www.superiorsignals.com