Tesla brakes

NRS Brakes has specifically designed pads for Electric/Hybrid vehicle technology.

According to the company, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) vehicles demand higher quality of all parts, especially safety items such as brakes.

As moisture creeps through the porous nature of the friction material it is compromising the untreated backing plate. Usually moisture in the friction material is dissipated as heat is created through normal braking routines. Hybrid and electric vehicles do not experience this same creation of heat. As a result, we are seeing a significant increase in brake pad separation (failure) that is beginning to become widely recognized as a result of corrosion.

NRS Brakes’ galvanized backing plates ensure no rust or corrosion occurs from lack of use due to regen braking.

“Our patented mechanical attachment system, physically adheres the friction material to the backing plate,” the company states. “This ensures the pad material cannot separate from the backing plate for the entire life of the brake pad.”

As environmental concerns continue to grow – traditional pads still utilized parts and materials that ignore this issue. Debris from over 2 million brake pads are released into the environment each day in North America alone. Over 3-million pounds of rust, and paint. All of this material contains toxic amounts of copper, iron, and lead. There are enough toxic chemicals and debris from brake pads on North American vehicles to fill 4 million large-sized coffee cups or nearly 70 transport trailer truck loads.

NRS Brakes says its brake pads are made from galvanized steel and were designed with the environment in mind.

