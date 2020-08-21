Superior Signals, Inc. (SSI) has launched the SY4435-A a stop/tail/turn light.

This unique light has three flash patterns and multiple units can be synchronized to flash together or alternate. Its 4” diameter means that the light fits into existing holes with a grommet style mount.

The module can tolerate multiple voltages, making it useful in a wide range of applications while the 24 LEDs it contains means that the SY4435-A has serious light output.

The light is IP67 certified, making it resistant to dust and moisture. Furthermore, the SAE W-2 certification means that it is DOT approved for emergency, maintenance and service vehicles.

