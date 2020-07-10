Specialty tools for Ford, Lincoln, Mercury

OTC has expanded its specialty tools portfolio to better serve Ford, Lincoln and Mercury vehicles with five new products. These tools will allow technicians better servicing capabilities for the nation’s most popular vehicles, increasing efficiency for technicians and saving customers time during repairs.

6879 Locknut Pin Remover — The OTC Locknut Pin Remover allows technicians to quickly and easily remove a locknut roll pin by simply threading the tip into the roll pin and using the slide hammer to pull the pin out. The new tool is compatible with locknut roll pins on 2009 and later select Ford, Lincoln, and Mercury vehicles.

6883 Pinion Flange Holding Tool —The OTC Pinion Flange Holding Tool offers a universal design and 1/2” square drive opening in the handle for extra leverage that fit flange bolt centerlines up to 2-5/8”. The tool fits most Ford, Lincoln and Mercury drive pinion flanges. Each tool purchase includes 5/16” and 3/8” bolts, nuts and washers.

6884 Crankshaft Rear Seal Wear Ring Remover — The OTC Crankshaft Rear Seal Wear Ring Remover removes the rear seal and wear ring from the crankshaft, offering damage control to a vehicle’s injector wiring harness.

6886 Crankshaft Front Seal and Wear Ring Remover — The OTC Crankshaft Front Seal and Wear Ring Remover removes the front seal and wear ring from the crankshaft to allow for better prevention of engine damage.

6889 Crankshaft Front Seal and Wear Ring Installer — Designed to eliminate lip flare on the wear sleeve and install the seal properly, the OTC Crankshaft Front Seal and Wear Ring Installer installs the front seal and wear ring on the crankshaft.

