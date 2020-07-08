Socket Set

Milwaukee Tool now offers three ratchet and socket sets in PACKOUT Low-Profile Organizers; fully compatible with the PACKOUT Modular Storage System for easy storage.

The sockets feature the versatile FOUR FLAT Sides, which are anti-roll and wrench-ready. All sockets are engraved with sizing for lasting readability. The ratchet in all of Milwaukee’s ratchet and socket sets is designed with a slim profile head and 90 teeth delivering 4° of arc swing for better access in tight spaces.

For users that already have Milwaukee Ratchet and Socket Sets, individual trays will be available to convert them to a PACKOUT Organizer.

