Sealant spray

Meguiar’s has just announced a new addition to its professional line. New Meguiar’s M799 PRO Hybrid Ceramic Bead Booster is a highly versatile formula that serves several roles including: coating topper, drying aide, quick detailer and synthetic clay bar lubricant. It really is in a league of its own – able to fill the role of both a dedicated spray-and-wipe SiO2 sealant, and as a boosted hydrophobic detailer!

Since it can serve so many various functions, M799 is an excellent tool in the arsenal of any enthusiast or pro that is looking for fast and easy ways to maintain their top-tier hydrophobic protection, whether that is from a true ceramic coating base, on top of a traditional wax, or on top of any of the several Meguiar’s Hybrid Ceramic waxes or sealants.

As a nice added bonus and to save time, M799 also works exceptionally well as an added lubricant for your drying towel, taking no extra time but adding a nice boost of hydrophobic protection while you wash and dry your vehicle. Bead Booster pairs perfectly with the brand new Meguiar’s 788 Deep Crystal Paint Ceramic Coating, by boosting protection and maintaining slickness and hydrophobic properties.

PRO Hybrid Ceramic Bead Booster is being released in 32 oz and 1-gallon sizes available at stores and online retail sites.

