NTN-SNR have introduced a new exclusive range of spherical roller bearings protected by metal shields — described as being “halfway between the sealed and open models.”

The company says the new Kizei bearings offers improved production efficiency, lower maintenance costs, ISO standard dimensions, guaranteed interchangeability, and innovative design, and more.

The NTN-SNR engineering team, based in Annecy, France, observed that 21% of damage to open spherical bearings is due to solid contamination and 13% to lubrication problems. This results in premature wear to the bearing, high maintenance costs and significant production losses. After more than four years of research, development, industrialization and real-world tests, the Kizei full range of new spherical roller bearings is available.

NTN Bearing Corporation of Canada Limited is now introducing the line to the Canadian market, saying it has a minimum lifespan twice that of an open spherical roller bearing, and a need for relubrication that is three times less.

The name is taken for the Japanese word “kisei,” which means “regulation.”