Ride control and chassis

ZF Aftermarket has released 151 New Numbers for TRW products, covering a total of 90.3 million vehicles in operation.

The new TRW part numbers are issued to offer a wide range of vehicle coverage to focus on the safety and customization for each individual part. TRW focuses on perfectly tailoring their products to fit the vehicle application. The new products are part of the TRW Corner Module, combining braking, steering and suspension. These three components are designed for an optimal ride when paired together.

The newly added 41 ride control part numbers offer coverage for 30.3 million vehicles. Included in the TRW newly released ride control parts are for vehicles such as:

2013-2018 Mazda CX-3, CX-5, Mazda2, Mazda3, Mazda6

2011-2017 Nissan Juke, Leaf, Sentra

The newly added 110 chassis component part numbers offer coverage for 60 million vehicles. Included in the TRW newly released chassis parts are for vehicles such as:

2010-2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

2007-2017 Lexus LS460

2005-2011 Ford Mustang

