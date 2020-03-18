Milwaukee Tool is expanding its lineup of charging productivity solutions with the launch of the M18 Dual Bay Simultaneous Rapid Charger.

The new M18 Dual Bay Simultaneous Rapid Charger charges two packs over 3X faster when compared to Milwaukee standard sequential chargers, all while maintaining full M18 system compatibility. The battery charger accepts all Milwaukee M18 batteries, providing a charging upgrade throughout the entire platform. With the new charger, users can rapidly charge two batteries at the same time, utilizing a single outlet & eliminating the need to take multiple chargers to the jobsite. Equipped with RedLink Intelligence, the new charger optimizes charge rates based on battery type and temperature, delivering the best combination of charge time and pack life.

In the pursuit of driving a cordless jobsite, Milwaukee is committed to delivering innovation that maximizes productivity for users. The introduction of the M18 Dual Bay Simultaneous Rapid Charger represents another opportunity for M18 users to experience significantly-reduced charge durations, allowing them to get more work done throughout the day.

www.milwaukeetool.ca