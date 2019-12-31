Power Steering Rack

CRP Automotive has debuted a new, remanufactured AAE Electric Power Steering (EPS) Rack, P/N ER1040. This first-to-market EPS Rack has been developed for Honda CR-V applications from 2012-2014 and is a direct replacement for Honda OE P/N 53601-T0A-A01.

To ensure the highest performance possible, each AAE remanufactured Honda EPS Rack is disassembled, cleaned, shot-peened, and hardened to restore OE performance and finish. During the remanufacturing process, each unit is fitted with new boots, clamps, bearings, O-rings, and seals, while the inner tie rods are re-pressed or replaced.

Every AAE Electric Power Steering (EPS) Rack is electronically tested to confirm that no diagnostic trouble codes are present and endurance tested to ensure OE performance and reliability. CRP Automotive backs the rack with a 2 year/24,000 mile warranty.

www.crpautomotive.com