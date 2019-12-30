CRC Industries has introduced a new premium formula to its line of eco-friendly OzzyJuice degreasing solutions for the SmartWasher Bioremediating Parts Washing System.

Designed to work exclusively in the SmartWasher system, OzzyJuice SW-X1 was developed to meet the requirements of facilities cleaning the toughest burnt-on carbon, diesel exhaust fluid, and heavy-duty greases such as tacky open gear and driveshaft coupling greases. The powerful, water-based SW-X1 provides the same unique core benefits of all OzzyJuice degreasing solutions; it contains only eco-friendly ingredients and is non-flammable, non-hazardous, safer for employees and better for the environment.

Automotive technicians testing the product noted that SW-X1 “excelled at cleaning diesel parts,” removing diesel exhaust fluid from machinery and equipment, and lifting off burnt-on carbon from metal surfaces. SW-X1 provides superior performance for a variety of automotive applications including cleaning engine and exhaust components, transmission bell housings, and wheel hub assemblies, and also removing axle grease and brake dust.

According to CRC, OzzyJuice is one of three essential components that make the CRC SmartWasher Bioremediating Parts Washing System a powerful, cost-effective, and safer choice for employees and the environment when compared to traditional solvent-based parts washers.

Along with the CRC SmartWasher parts washer and OzzyJuice degreasing solution, the system includes an OzzyMat filter that’s impregnated with a proprietary blend of oil-eating microbes. These naturally-occurring microorganisms break down and convert oil, grease, and carbon-based contaminants into water and CO2. The natural process of bioremediation makes the SmartWasher a self-cleaning system and allows the OzzyJuice to be used over and over again. Shops that use the CRC SmartWasher do not have the hassle of changing or hauling away cleaning fluid, the ongoing purchase of solvents, or handling of hazardous waste and costly hazardous waste-removal contracts.

In addition to SW-X1, CRC offers seven other OzzyJuice formulations designed to address specific cleaning needs. The formulations include SW-1, SW-3, SW-4, SW-6, SW-7, SW-8, and SW-LF.

The versatile CRC SmartWasher is designed to handle a wide range of professional cleaning applications across many industries – from automotive, fleet, bicycle and marine, to manufacturing, agriculture, construction, and military operations.

www.crcindustries.com/smartwasher