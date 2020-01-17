CRC Industries has introduced the new CRC SmartWasher BenchtopPRO bioremediating parts washer. As the industry’s first portable, storable bioremediating parts washer, this innovative and award-winning tool is specially designed to tackle the toughest parts cleaning jobs without using harmful solvents. Plus, its portability allows for easy use on the go or in the shop, which makes it an ideal parts cleaner for small repair facilities or the home garage.

The newest model in the CRC SmartWasher line of parts washers, the BenchtopPRO is a self-contained, bioremediating parts washer that is as effective as solvent-based parts washers but safer for the user and the environment. It does not use hazardous chemicals and employs a powerful, water-based degreasing solution to clean parts, along with naturally-occurring microorganisms to break down and convert oil, grease, and carbon-based contaminants into water and CO2. The process of bioremediation makes the BenchtopPRO a self-cleaning system and allows the degreasing solution to be used over and over again.

The CRC SmartWasher BenchtopPRO was named as one of the Top 20 Tools for 2019 by Motor magazine. Presented annually, the award recognizes tool and equipment manufacturers who develop new products with innovative features that help professional automotive technicians do a better job in diagnosing and repairing today’s technologically-advanced vehicles.

The CRC SmartWasher BenchtopPRO utilizes CRC’s proprietary BT5 degreasing solution that is non-toxic, non-flammable, and does not irritate the skin. MicroPRO Packs are added to the BT5 solution to facilitate the bioremediation process. These packs contain microbes that break down the contaminants that have been washed off the dirty parts, keeping the BT5 solution clean and able to be reused repeatedly without being drained from the unit. This eliminates the need to purchase new solvent or pay for solvent disposal as required with traditional solvent-based parts washers.

The BenchtopPRO can be stored both flat and upright, making it ideal for small shops and compact garages. The unit’s innovative design features a powerful recirculating pump that delivers ample cleaning fluid to a valve-controlled flow-through brush and a lid that conveniently flips out to become a built-in drying tray.

The versatile CRC SmartWasher BenchtopPRO is designed to handle a wide range of home and professional cleaning applications including auto, motorcycle and motorsports maintenance and repairs, as well as small engines, household and outdoor equipment, bike repair, and boat maintenance. The BenchtopPRO is backed by a 2-year warranty and comes as a kit complete with the parts washer, degreasing solution and MicroPRO Packs.

