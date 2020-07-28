Parts for Ford 6.7L Engines

Elgin Industries continues to expand its original equipment and aftermarket engine parts range for leading medium- and heavy-duty engines. Now available through Elgin distributors is an extensive portfolio of OE-quality replacement components for Ford 6.7L diesel engines, including 406 CID “Scorpion” engines, model years 2011-2019.

Elgin is the premier manufacturer of push rods, rocker arms, valves, valve springs, camshafts, lifters, timing sets and other precision-engineered components for light-, medium- and heavy-duty engines. The company operates a state-of-the-art engineering, manufacturing and distribution complex in Elgin, Illinois.

Elgin Industries, established in 1919, is a Tier One supplier of original equipment engine and chassis components to organizations such as Fiat Chrysler, Deere & Company, Ford, General Motors, Harley-Davidson, Mack and Navistar.

www.elginind.com