Mitchell 1 recently enhanced its industry-leading shop management software, Manager SE, with new parts catalogues to help automotive repair shops streamline parts ordering, a critical task that contributes to a shop’s overall efficiency and profits. The new catalogues build on the industry’s largest selection of integrated parts catalogues available in a shop management system.

The new catalogues cover a variety of systems to complement the electronic catalogs offered in the software:

SSF EuroLink – SSF Imported Auto Parts European specialty catalogue

Tireweb Connections – Allows regional Tireweb dealers to integrate their storefront into Manager SE

transend – Transmission and driveline specialty catalogue featuring thousands of high-quality parts

“Manager SE is well established as the industry leader in terms of the number of electronic parts catalogues available,” said Tim McDonnell, senior market manager for Manager SE at Mitchell 1. “These additional catalogues serve to further widen our appeal to European specialty shops, shops selling tires and now transmission shops with a first time transmission and driveline parts catalogue. These new options will help our shop customers streamline their workflow further and increase profitability.”

The comprehensive collection of aftermarket parts catalogues in Manager SE includes specialty parts and tires, allowing service writers to quickly check warehouse inventory and order parts with up-to-the-minute pricing directly from the management system.

Manager SE shop management software helps mechanical auto repair shops streamline workflow and track activity from estimate to invoice. The tools and reports in Manager SE give shops a 360-degree view of the entire operation, helping them manage repairs, customer service and the overall business more efficiently and profitably. Manager SE is integrated with ProDemand, Mitchell 1’s comprehensive repair information system, to further increase shop productivity.

