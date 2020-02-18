OIL: Special Tec AA 0W-16

Liqui Moly has launched its new Special Tec AA 0W-16 on the market — the lowest viscosity oil that the company has ever launched.

According to Sebastian Zelger, director of Liqui Moly MOLY USA, the new Special Tec AA 0W-16 is suitable for selected models from Honda, Lexus, Suzuki, and Toyota.

It is mainly Japanese car manufacturers that stipulate a viscosity of 0W-16. It has been very uncommon outside of Japan, but this is changing.

“0W-16 oils are still very much a niche product but, technologically, they are very interesting,” explains Sebastian Zelger. “This is why we are already producing it, even though the revenue earning potential is still low.” Special Tec AA 0W-16 meets the requirements for API SN Plus + RC and ILSAC GF-5 and is suitable for selected models of Honda, Lexus, Suzuki and Toyota.

The lower the oil viscosity, the less power the engine has to use to pump the oil. This lowers fuel consumption and emission levels accordingly. A low viscosity oil is one of the many tricks car manufacturers use to reduce emissions. A thicker viscosity 10W-40 used to be the most widely spread viscosity, today it is 5W-30 and increasingly more 0W-20. And now 0W-16 has been launched.

The challenge for oil manufacturers is to develop an oil that has a low viscosity on the one hand but also ensures the lubrication of the engine under extreme loads. The actual oil used in the motor oil cannot manage this because its viscosity is too low. It is the highly-developed additive packages which are mixed with the actual oil in the motor oil which keeps the engine lubricated.

The showcasing of the new Special Tec AA 0W-16 also sees a relaunch of the entire Special Tec AA series. This product line includes motor oils developed specifically for cars produced by American and Asian manufacturers. They all have improved, top-performing recipes and a new design.

Sebastian Zelger: “We have the right oil for nearly every car, whether it is a European import, a domestic car or an Asian model.”

