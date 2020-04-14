Oil for Jaguar, Land Rover

The trend for ever less viscous motor oils as a contribution to lower fuel consumption and emissions can be found in all car markets. The German oil and additive specialist Liqui Moly has launched in North America a new oil just for Jaguar and Land Rover: Special Tec LR 0W-20.

Special Tec LR 0W-20 is officially approved by Jaguar Land Rover Ltd. This STJLR 51.5122 approval is required in the latest gasoline engines in Jaguars and Land Rovers. “0W-20 is a particularly low viscosity motor oil,” says Oliver Kuhn, deputy head of the oil laboratory at Liqui Moly. The engineers at Jaguar and Land Rover use this as one of many approaches to reduce consumption and minimize emissions. A thin oil can be more easily pumped and has less inside resistance. This means the engine loses less performance.”

Special Tec LR 0W-20 is a special development exclusively for Jaguar and Land Rover. “The two brands used to simply follow the oil specifications of the former owner Ford, but since 2014 they have gone their own way here, which takes them ever further away from Ford,” says Oliver Kuhn. That’s why Special Tec LR 0W-20 is not suitable for any other models.

Alongside ever less viscous oils, this is the second trend: Ever more specialized oils with ever smaller areas of use. In other words: The variety of oil types will continue to rise and therefore it will become more and more difficult for garages and car drivers to keep it all straight. The free online oil guide by Liqui Moly at www.liqui-moly.us offers light in the dark. Just enter the make, model and engine to immediately view a list of the right oils.

Sebastian Zelger, Director Liqui Moly USA: “Liqui Moly is proud to be the main motor oil for more and more service shops, As many shops see growth potential by serving niche markets as well, Liqui Moly continues to provide specific oils for cars such as Land Rover and Jaguar models. With the Liqui Moly Special Tec LR 0W-20 oil, we are extending our distributors’ and shops’ capabilities to serve their customers and grow their business with leading innovation in motor oils and additives.”

www.liqui-moly.us