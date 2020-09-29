Nissan brakes

NRS Brakes has expanded its line of premium galvanized brake pads for the 2020 Nissan Kicks and Nissan Versa.

NRS Brakes says its product offering for the 2020 Nissan line delivers advanced noise-canceling piston cushions and shims and fully galvanized steel backing plates, providing the most affordable option based on the total cost of ownership over the life of the vehicle. The high-performance galvanized steel withstands rust and corrosion, so NRS brake pads require significantly fewer replacements than other aftermarket pads.

This new addition for the 2020 Nissan Kicks and Versa represents approximately 520,000 vehicles in production globally.

