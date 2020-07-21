New alignment features

Hunter has released WinAlign 16.2, which brings new features and compatibility to customers with Hunter alignment and inspection equipment.

Shops with WinAlign 16.2 and Hunter’s unmanned inspection system, Quick Check Drive and Quick Tread Edge, can now generate automatic tire recommendations for motorists when integrated with Dealer Tire.

A vehicle simply passes through Hunter’s unmanned inspection system in about 5 seconds. The system will then provide the tire inspection results and a tire recommendation from Dealer Tire (if tires are needed), making the process seamless and convenient for service advisors and customers.

Quick Check Drive will now measure rim diameter and, of course, alignment angles to resolve even more alignment specs with no user input.

Additionally, WinAlign 16.2 brings a new multi-tiered vin recall feature, that walks the technician through spec choices conveniently, making the vin recall process faster.

Heavy-duty customers will also benefit from the latest WinAlign software through a new alignment printout. A new, easy-to-understand HD graphical printout graphically shows misalignment and helps sell alignment. The printout includes the major tire wear angles of front axle total toe and camber measurements, along with rear axle thrust and scrub.

Hunter Engineering Company is the global leader in alignment systems, wheel and tire service, brake service and inspection lane equipment. Hunter® equipment is approved and used by vehicle manufacturers, automobile and truck dealers, tire dealers and service facilities around the world.

www.hunter.com/contact