Motor Oil for BMW

Liqui Moly has developed a new oil for older BMW models,from model year 2002, which are not fitted with particle filters.. Liqui Moly Special Tec B FE carries an official BMW approval for Longlife-01 FE. The “FE” stands for fuel economy which is achieved by lowering the High-Temperature-High Shear viscosity (HTHS viscosity).

“This makes this new oil an ideal addition to our BMW oil Special Tec LL,” says Sebastian Zelger, director Liqui Moly USA.

The development of a new oil specifically for older models was necessary because BMW has introduced new engine tests and is phasing out the older approvals for oils. By the way, this oil is not an issue in Europe. These vehicles can use oil which complies with the newer and widely spread BMW Longlife-04 FE specification. This type of oil can only deliver its full performance with a specific quality of fuel. That is why BMW allows the use of these Longlife-04 oils only in Europe. In North America as well as in other parts of the world, an oil which complies with the Longlife-01-FE-specification is required – like the new Liqui Moly Special Tec B FE.

