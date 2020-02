The new VDO Electric Water Pump for Mercedes Benz models is identical in fit, form, and function to the OE part, ensuring that installation and performance is hassle-free. The part is the genuine OEM part and a direct replacement for the original Mercedes Benz Part No. A000 500 23 00. The pump comes directly from the manufacturer, Continental, and covers popular Mercedes Benz models from 2015-2019.

www.usa.vdo.com