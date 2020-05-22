Management software update

VL Communications has released a new update of its AB Magic software for auto repair shop management.

The company syas the new update – 2020.018 – is part of a mandate to constantly innovate and develop ever more effective tools for shop owners.

AB Magic is an “all-in-one” software package, and the only one to offer MDI (Multiple Document Interface).

The latest update contains loads of features and new functionality, such as sending invoices directly by email, a new format of tire storage labels, a new e-commerce link to order tires, and a highly appreciated bonus!

“Sending invoices by e-mail rather than printing them is very much appropriate in this Covid-19 period, when customers do not want to touch paper. Moreover, it is a great way to save the environment by producing less paper waste,” a company release points out.

“E-commerce is a great way to save time, money and contacts. It is used more and more by garage owners and VL Communications has become a master in the art of developing efficient links. In this new version, four additional banners are allowed to order tires directly from their distributor.”

As a bonus, the company has greatly improved Nexpart link, making e-commerce with distributors like Uni-Select, Benson, and Lordco (to name a few) even more efficient.

“Absolutely everything is available, from parts search alphabetically, by image, by group, by recent lookups or favorite jobs!” the release states.

AB Magic counts thousands of users across Canada, from Yukon to Halifax. This software is available in both official languages, from coast to coast.

The new feature can be found in the 2020.018 version of the downloadable software at www.vlcom.com.

Shops can also call 1-800-268-4044 to get a free trial version.