Superior Signals, Inc. (SSI) has expanded its LED lightbar inventory. The SYLRLB-53 is 53 inches long, only 4.72 inches wide and includes a built-in traffic advisor as well as a worklight scene override function. It boasts excellent moisture, vibration and corrosion resistance for a long product life, making it an outstanding value for your money. This lightbar is great for a wide variety of applications, such as utility vehicles, highway vehicles, emergency vehicles, municipalities and cargo vans.

The SYLRLB-53 is equipped with 180 LEDs rated to 100,000 hours of use, power output of 132 watts, 12-24 volts, and 24 flash patterns. Most importantly, this lightbar is SAE J845 Class I, ECE R10, ECE R65, and CA Title 13 certified and features a two-year warranty.