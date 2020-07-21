Superior Signals, Inc. (SSI) has added the SYLRLB-53 to its selection of light bars. The SYLRLB-53, as the longest light bar the company now carries, is just that.

At 53 inches long and a little under five inches wide, this bar features 20 replaceable LED modules and can be ordered to meet your specific color pattern requirements. Modules come in amber/clear, blue/clear and red/clear. With its 360 degree visibility and 132W output, this light is ideal for emergency response vehicles. This light bar provides the user with 24 flash patterns and carries all appropriate certifications including ECE R10 and R65 as well as SAE J845 Class I and CA Title 13. For more information on this light bar as well as everything else the company offers, visit superiorsignals.com or contact your sales representative.

SSI serves OEM and aftermarket customers domestically and internationally by providing quality vehicle safety lighting and traffic control products for demanding on – and off – road markets.

www.superiorsignals.com