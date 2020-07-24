LED integral beam upgrade

Lumileds has introduced the new Philips LED integral beam as a DOT compliant LED upgrade for conventional sealed beam headlamps. Utilizing state-of-the-art LED technology, these replacement headlights feature a sharp cut-off point for legal beam performance with no glare to oncoming drivers. Philips LED integral beam headlights offer up to 6000K of cool white light and deliver better durability and a longer lifespan than conventional sealed beam headlights.

Designed to provide simple installation, Philips LED integral beam offer an easy plug and play replacement for halogen and incandescent sealed beams on vehicles with H6024, H6054, H4651, and H4656 headlight configurations. Philips LED integral beam headlights are compatible with both 12V and 24V systems, providing a wider versatility of use.

Philips LED integral beam are available for 7” round, 5”x7” and 4”x6” rectangular sealed beam applications.

www.lumileds.com