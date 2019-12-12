Bosch has introduced new aftermarket automotive parts for more than 4.5 million vehicles in operation in North America. New ignition coil product line SKUs were added to Bosch’s engine management portfolio. The new SKUs offer coverage to more than four million domestic vehicles in operation in North America, including 2010-2014 Ford F-150, 2009-2018 Ford Escape, 2011-2019 Lincoln MKZ and more. Bosch Ignition Coils are known industry-wide for their performance and reliability and are built to meet or exceed OE specifications for proper fit, form and function.

www.boschautoparts.com/