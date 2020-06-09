Continental now offers a high quality line of ATE hydraulic brake parts designed to fit perfectly, and precisely match the safety and reliability requirements of modern brake systems in today’s vehicle.

Incorporating the same brake technology that Continental delivers to OEMs worldwide, ATE hydraulic brake parts leverage Continental brake expertise and OE knowledge to provide professional technicians and service facilities with state-of the-art replacement brake parts that are engineered and built to meet rigorous OE standards for quality, fit, and performance.

The ATE hydraulic brake parts line includes a comprehensive range of brake boosters, calipers, hydraulic control units, master cylinders, hydraulic hoses, and wheel cylinders. Continental offers excellent application coverage and availability for a wide spectrum of European vehicle makes and models.

Continental also compliments its hydraulic brake parts program with a range of exceptional DOT 4 replacement brake fluids formulated to meet specific vehicle performance and safety requirements. This offering includes ATE SL.6 Brake Fluid, an ideal brake fluid replacement for ESP, ABS, and ASR electronic brake systems; ATE SL for hydraulic brake and clutch systems; and ATE Typ 200 for the extreme demands of high performance and racing applications.

“Hydraulic components are at the heart of every brake system,” says Dan Caciolo, head of product management for Continental Independent Aftermarket Powertrain & Brake Systems. “That’s why Continental’s OE braking systems expertise and leading edge technology is built into every one of our aftermarket hydraulic brake parts. Every ATE component is made to meet and exceed OE manufacturer specifications and rigorously tested for endurance and reliability.”

www.ate-na.com