Milwaukee Tool says its new M18 Fuel 1” D-Handle Extended Anvil High-Torque Impact Wrench has been designed to elevate the productivity of diesel technicians who do tire work on commercial vehicles and heavy equipment.

Described as the world’s first cordless tool power tool delivering up to 2,000 ft-lb. of “nut-busting torque and 1,900 ft-lb. of fastening torque,” it features Milwaukee’s One-Key technology. In addition to power, it delivers the run-time to accomplish a full day of work whether on the road or in the shop. Through One-Key, users can take advantage of Lug Nut Mode – a unique feature which prevents the risk of over-torquing commercial lug nuts.

Like all of Milwaukee’s M18 Fuel solutions, the new D-Handle Extended Anvil High-Torque Impact Wrench combines three exclusive innovations: the PowerState brushless motor for high torque, RedLink Plus intelligence to protect the tool from overload, and RedLithium battery pack for longer service life.

A four-mode Drive Control feature provides users the versatility to switch between modes to match the power and speed for the application.

