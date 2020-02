Shell Rotella is bringing a portfolio of greases to Canada. The HD is a premium heavy-duty grease for wheel bearings and general chassis lubrication. New SD is special-duty moly grease for applications like power take-off linkages, trailers, and hitches. The ET is an extreme-temperature tacky grease for heavy equipment. And MP is a new multi-purpose lithium grease general chassis, springs, pivot points, low-speed bearings, and equipment like mowers, trailers, lifts, and loader buckets.

www.rotella.shell.com